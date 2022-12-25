Mbappe and African players should learn from Messi, France would be like Iceland - Fans

Sports News of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: goal.com

Reactions from football lovers on the Argentina star previously refusing to switch his allegiance to Spain.



Veteran coach Vicente del Bosque tried in vain to convince versatile attacker Lionel Messi to represent Spain in international assignments instead of Argentina.



Recently, the 35-year-old triumphed in the World Cup winning the elusive trophy in his already glittering career. Messi played a vital role to help the South Americans win the coveted international trophy in the competition held in Qatar after defeating France in the final.



Del Bosque coached Spain from 2008 to 2016 and masterminded the 2010 World Cup glory whereby his team went on to lift the trophy in South Africa.



Unlike Messi who was born to Argentine parents, Kylian Mbappe's father is from Cameroon and his mother is from Algeria. Being born in France meant he was naturally available for Les Bleus - as his first option, but would be eligible for the Indomitable Lions or Algeria if he opted to switch his allegiance.



Here is what the fans felt being reminded of Messi's refusal to switch his allegiance to Spain and Mbappe sticking with France.



Messi chose the noble way



Messi playing for Spain would have changed his life for sure because they would have won at least three World Cups and three Euros. He chose the way only the GOAT could choose despite the offers for easier paths, he chose loyalty, he chose the hard way, the noble way, the real way for greatness - Hiti Blouin



Difference between Messi and Mbappe?



That's where the difference lies between Messi and Mbappe. No one would remember Mbappe had he been a Cameroon player, he changed nationality for the French to get support, unlike Messi who stayed with his origin and still won the World Cup stubbornly - Akash Hazra



Hakimi's honourable mention?



If its African players, they will not only gladly accept but rub it on the faces of their country. God bless Hakimi also - Nathan Ogohi



France would have been like Iceland!



African players should learn from him so that France will be like Iceland in terms of footballing! - Mohamed Kaafi



Most African players regret switching allegiance



And today both he and his country are smiling. Most African players are regretting their decision today - Malouda Junior



Even Oliech refused Qatar offer



This is not news, even our very own Kenya's Dennis Oliech declined an offer to play for Qatar - Wainaina Muthoni



Africa would be dominating World Cup



If only French players had the same love for their countries. We would have African teams making us all proud in every World Cup - Uchenna Harrison



Likes of Mbappe justified for their actions



Those who claim Mbappe and other players of African origin should have played for those African countries. Messi’s case is different even though he stayed loyal to Argentina. Messi was born in Argentina to Argentine parents. Mbappe was born in France and by default in international law, he is French even if he has parental African origins. We must respect the fact they play for those countries in question because we Africans are always happily looking for our kids to be born abroad. When was the last time we heard or saw those western countries rather than opting for their kids to be born here in Africa? So that’s one of the benefits those western countries could also have in return by giving the Africans privilege - Jerry One-Gerald