Maxwell Konadu turned down Hearts and Kotoko to join Nsoatreman FC – Club CEO

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Owner and bankroller of Nsoatreman FC Ignatius Baffour Awuah has revealed Maxwell Konadu turned down Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to join his outfit.



The experienced coach signed a two-year deal keeping him at the club until 2025 having rejected numerous offers.



At the unveiling ceremony held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, Baffour Awuah, who is the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West Constituency disclosed Konadu had received offers from Kotoko and Hearts and clubs in South Africa and Uganda but opted to join the Nsoatre-based club.



“Had it being money, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko could have snap him up. Hearts of Oak made contact but he decided to join us”



“Interestingly, it wasn’t only the two glamorous clubs that were yearning for his signature, there were clubs also from South Africa and Uganda who wanted him but we beat off competition to secure his services. We want to tell Ghanaians we have come to stay and that, we are not minnows in Ghana football, we are here to compete and leave a mark” he said.



Konadu has vast experience in the coaching field, having been an assistant of the Ghana senior national team from May 2012 to March 2019 and also from September 2021 to February 2022.



The former Ghana international and Kotoko player was the assistant coach when the Black Meteors team won the All African Games in 2011.



He has also managed clubs including Wa All Stars, Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities.