Maxwell Konadu suffers first defeat in the hands of Hearts of Oak after 13 years

Hearts of Oak managed to break Maxwell Konadu’s jinx after 13 years with their 1-0 over victory Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 24.



Maxwell Konadu currently manages Nsotreman after parting ways with Legon Cities, making it his fourth Ghana Premier League club to have managed after stints with Wa All Stars and Asante Kotoko.



It was Congolese forward Kashala Ramos Wanet who scored the only goal in the cagey encounter to secure Hearts of Oak their first victory in the ongoing league season.



Maxwell Konadu’s last defeat to Hearts of Oak was in 2010 when his side, Wa All Stars lost 3:0 to the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The former Black Stars assistant coach did not lose to Hearts of Oak during his double stints with Asante Kotoko from July 2011 to June 2012 and from December 2019 to December 2020.



He also maintained his unbeaten record against Hearts of Oak during his tenure at Legon Cities FC between September 2021 and June 2023 after three meetings in the Ghana Premier League.



The victory comes as relief to the entire Hearts of Oak fraternity who were eager to break the jinx this time around.





