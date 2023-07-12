Maxwell Konadu steps down as head coach of Legon Cities

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Legon Cities manager Maxwell Konadu has tendered his resignation as head coach of the Ghana Premier League side. This is according to Accra-based Max FM.



It is alleged that the Royals have outstanding salaries which are yet to be paid, and also the manager is said to have recently fallen out with the club’s management on player transfers.



Maxwell led Legon Cities FC to a strong finish in the BetPawa Premier League in 2022/23, ending the season in 9th place on the league table and winning six of his last nine league games, including an FA Cup quarter-final defeat to eventual winners, Dreams FC.



The club is yet to officially respond to the coach’s departure from the team, whiles fans of the club will be hoping a quick replacement will be made in the coming days as the 2023/24 league season fast approaches.



