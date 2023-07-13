Maxwell Konadu steps down as Legon Cities head coach - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Maxwell Konadu has stepped down from his position as head coach of the Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, according to Accra-based Max FM.



The report suggest that a key reason behind Konadu's resignation is the club's failure to pay outstanding salaries to its players.



It appears that the financial situation at Legon Cities has become dire, resulting in discontent among the squad.



Furthermore, sources claim that the manager had recently clashed with the club's management over player transfers, exacerbating the strained relationship between the parties involved.



During his tenure, Maxwell Konadu guided Legon Cities FC to a commendable finish in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



The team ended their campaign in 9th place on the league table, demonstrating a notable improvement under Konadu's leadership.



In their final nine league games, the squad managed to secure six victories. However, their FA Cup journey came to an end in the quarter-finals with a defeat to eventual winners, Dreams FC.



As news of Konadu's resignation spreads, the club's management is yet to issue an official statement in response to the coach's departure.