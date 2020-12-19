Maxwell Konadu's sacking was too early - Great Olympics star Gladson Awako

Soccer News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Great Olympics star Galdson Awako says it was too early for Asante Kotoko to part ways with their head coach Maxwell Konadu.



The former Black Stars assistant coach was sacked on Friday following the team's 1-0 defeat to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The decision by the club to part ways with the coach was received with mixed feelings on the part of some fans of the club and the media as it was the first defeat of the season.



Gladson Awako who starred in the game against Asante Kotoko and was adjudged Man of the Match said it was too early for the Porcupine Warriors to make that call.



“I am not part of the Kotoko team but I think it’s too early for Asante Kotoko to part ways with Head Coach Maxwell Konadu," Gladson Awako said in an interview.



Maxwell Konadu since his appointment in 2019 and has played 29 games as Kotoko manager, won 9, drew 7, and lost 5, scoring 29 goals in the process.



Victor Smith has been appointed as the interim coach and will lead the technical bench in their game against Dreams FC on Sunday.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.