Maxwell Konadu’s performance at Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko announced the dismissal of its head coach, Maxwell Konadu, on Friday.



The former assistant Black Stars coach was sacked barely 24-hours after his side lost by 1-0 to Accra Great Olympics in an outstanding match.



A Twitter post by Asante Kotoko sighted by GhanaWeb on Friday read, “Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club wishes to inform the general public that it has decided to part ways with Coach Maxwell Konadu as its Head Coach with immediate effect. Coach Johnson Smith has been appointed to lead the team in the interim.”



The coach wasn’t able to see through a complete season due to the coronavirus pandemic last season.



Under Coach Maxwell Konadu, Asante Kotoko achieved some highs and lows and GhanaWeb have put up some statistics on the performance of the coach at Asante Kotoko.



See Maxwell Konadu’s statistics at Asante Kotoko below



- Maxwell Konadu spent 375 days at Asante Kotoko as head coach.

The coach was signed on December 9, 2019, on a two-year deal.



- He supervised 19 matches in all competitions



- Earned a total of 8 wins with the Porcupines in all competitions



- His team played 8 draws in all competitions



- He suffered 4 losses with Asante Kotoko in all competitions



- Konadu had a win rate of 44% in all competitions



- Won just a match in his last 5 games



- His team conceded 10 goals in all competitions



- Won his first match in charge against Eleven Wonders by 1-0 on December 29, 2019



- Lost his last match against Great Olympics by 1-0 on December 16, 2020



- Managed only one continental game which ended in 1-1 against FC Nouhadibou in the CAF Champions League



- Out of a total of 18 league matches he earned 30 points out of a possible 54 points (both last season and this season)



Truncated 2019/2020 GPL



- Led the Porcupines to finish 3rd with an outstanding match



- Won 7, drew 4 and lost 3



- Earned 25 points in 14 games



- Won a game over Hearts of Oak



- Drew in the match against Ashantigold



Ongoing 2020/2021 GPL



- Left Kotoko at 9th place with 5 points in 4 games in the



- Won 1, drew 2, lost 1



- Oversaw the signing 10 new players into the team



- Scored 3 goals and conceded 3 goals

