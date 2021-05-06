Maxwell Konadu reportedly agree deal to join relegation-threatened Legon Cities

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Asante Kotoko trainer Maxwell Konadu is reported to have agreed a deal to join relegation-threatened Legon Cities.



Konadu will replace experienced coach Bashir Hayford who has struggled to keep the Royals afloat.



He is expected to start work with the club on Monday having been tasked to move the club from the relegation zone.



The former Black Stars assistant coach has been available on the market after being sacked by Asante Kotoko in December 2020.



Hayford replaced German-Bosnian coach Goran Barjaktarevic who was sacked few days after losing 3-0 to Great Olympics in Match Day Two.



Bashir Hayford has recorded 6 wins, 6 draws and 8 defeats since joining the club.



The Royals are 16th on the table with 23 points after 22 matches.



They will face Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium this weekend in week 23