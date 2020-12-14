Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: goal.com

Maxwell Konadu provides update on Fabio Gama's debut

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu reveals new Brazilian signing Fabio Gama Dos Santos is edging close to his first appearance for the club.



Despite sealing a transfer to the Porcupine Warriors in October, the 28-year-old is yet to turn out for the Kumasi-based side in a game due to fitness concerns.



Before his Kotoko switch, he was inactive for seven months, having last played for Swedish second division fold Jonkoping Sodra, with whom he parted ways in March.



"He is now almost ready while we are working on his documentation, his fitness level is now good. I was impressed with the way he trained this week," Konadu said, as reported by Footballghana.



“So let's see the coming days, everything is ready and we will be introducing him very soon."



Gama, a former Brazil U17 and U20 star, is the third Brazilian to sign for Kotoko in the last 15 years following Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in 2005 and Hermes da Silva in 2013.



"I will train individually for now because I’m not 100 per cent fit yet but as soon as I get ready, then I will start training with the team,” Gama was quoted by 3 News as saying last month.



“I can play like 15, 20, 30 minutes in the meantime and hope to be fit to help my teammates get a great season.



"If I'm being frank, I want to be a champion here. I didn't come here just to play but to be a champion - to win the domestic league and the Caf Champions League with Asante Kotoko."



Gama's acquisition has, however, been criticised by many, including former players of the club.



“Signing Fabio Gama is a waste of money. Kotoko’s recruitment is poor. They don’t give the player’s time to settle and grow. Sacking players every season is their major problem," former Kotoko midfielder Ashitey Ollenu told Energy FM.



Former Kotoko striker Amed Toure is also unhappy by the club's decision: "We will pray for him [Gama] because I have said that the Ghana Premier League is not easy. It’s a game of ‘men’. But it also depends on the condition under which he will play in Ghana,” the Ivorian told Energy FM.



“I have seen pictures of the pitch Berekum Chelsea and Kotoko played on. Do you think he can play on this kind of pitch? Or you take him to Dormaa, do you think he can play well over there? Are you sure he can play at Tarkwa? Sometimes these things matter.



''So for me, although Kotoko is my former team and it’s where I started my professional career, for me I think it is useless."



Gama has also featured for Swedish side Varnomo and Brazilian clubs Bahia, Botafago-SP, Botafago, Serrano-BA, Operario-MS, SE Gama, ABC, Itabaiana-SE and UR Trabalhadore.

