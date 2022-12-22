Maxwell Konadu praises Legon Cities players for victory over Kotoku Royals

Sports News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

The head coach of Legon Cities FC, Maxwell Konadu has reacted to his team’s big win against Kotoku Royals in the Ghana Premier League.



The experienced tactician led his team to a delightful 3-0 win against the matchday 9 opponent of the 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign on Wednesday, December 21.



Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Maxwell Konadu said his team deserved the win after working very hard during the league’s break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“We gave a good account of ourselves. We can be proud of our performance today. We were focused all throughout the entire game. We did the little things we needed to do. This win came as a result of hard work and a lot of efforts we put in during the World Cup break,” Coach Maxwell Konadu said.



Courtesy of the win against Kotoku Royals, Accra Lions are now 6th on the Ghana Premier League table.



Up next, the team will face off with Karela United on January 1, 2023.