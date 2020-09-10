Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Maxwell Konadu personally told my client to find a new club - Empem Dacosta

Asante Kotoko defender Empem Dacosta

Representative of 'released' Asante Kotoko defender Empem Dacosta, Kwaku Blessing God, has disclosed coach Maxwell Konadu made it clear to his client that his services is longer needed at the club.



The budding guardsman joined Asante Kotoko from Ghana Premier League outfit Karela United FC in 2019.



Dacosta moved to the Baba Yara Stadium on a three-year deal but is set to truncate his stay at the club after coach Konadu allegedly told him to find a new club.



In an interview with Kumasi-based side Ash FM, the 23-year-old's representative remarked that his client has unfinished business with the Porcupine Warriors but the coach told them he is not in his future plans.



“Coach Maxwell Konadu told my client Empem Dacosta that he wants to release him so it’s either Kotoko found a team for him,” Kwaku Blessing God said.



“The coach told me point blank that Empem Dacosta is not part of his plans and he didn’t give me any reasonable reasons."



“Empem was very influential in the Africa campaign when Coach kjiti Zacheriasen era which he played all matches."



“Things which Dacosta wanted to do for Kotoko he didn’t complete his mission because my client signed three years for the reds and have played just a year."



“We believe Dacosta will return to Kotoko if coach in future."



“I can’t say exactly that there is a problem between Empem and coach Maxwell Konadu."



“We are not happy leaving Kotoko but Maxwell Konadu said he doesn’t want his service we can’t do nothing about it but we believe Ampem will come back to Kotoko one day," he concluded.



He made 19 appearances in the Ghana Premier League while featuring in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup for Kotoko.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.