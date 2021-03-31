Maxwell Konadu pays tribute to late Hot FM's journalist, Bigality

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

Former coach of Asante Kotoko ,Maxwell Konadu has paid a tribute to the late Hot FM’s astute sports Journalist Justice Opoku-Agyemang affectionately called Bigality.



Coach Maxwell Konadu who recognized the late astute Sports show host as a friend, admitted that it was the latter who made him reap interest in listening to foreign football news on radio.



“ Opoku-Agyemang, because of how he presented the foreign sports news he got many followers. He was extremely good at presenting the foreign sports news...Even though I don’t fancy foreign football, his (Bigality) magnificent way of presenting the foreign football news enticed me to listen". Maxwell said in an interview on Hot FM.



"The industry has been dealt a huge blow..He has been a role model to many people.He has really done his part... May God Keep his soul till we meet again". He added



Bigality, died on Thursday, 25th March, 2021 at the Wenchi Regional Hospital after a short illness. He would be buried on Thursday, April 1,2021 at Wenchi in the Bono Region.



Meanwhile, a book of Condolence for the late Sports Show host has been opened. Well Wishers, Friends and Sympathizers are welcome to Hot 93.9FM premises in Accra Central, near the General Post Office to sign it.



Watch video of how Maxwell Konadu paid his tribute



