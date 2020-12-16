Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Maxwell Konadu on radar of South African PSL side - Report

Asante Kotoko Head Coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko Head Coach Maxwell Konadu has appeared on the radar of ambitious South African PSL side TS Galaxy FC, FMIG can exclusively reveal.



The Rockets are on the lookout for recruitments that bolster their technical department as they make their debut in the South African Premier Soccer League.



TS Galaxy FC have identified the astute gaffer as the main man to drive forward their ambitions from the dugout and are keen to engage his services.



FMIG sources reveal that a formal approach is expected to be made during the next few days with talks expected to travel into the festive period.



Should an agreement be reached, Maxwell Konadu is expected to cut short his stay at Asante Kotoko and make the move to South Africa.



Konadu, a former Black Stars assistant Coach has a running contract with Asante Kotoko and is currently steering their CAF Champions League and Ghana Premier League dream steadily on the pitch.



However, his deal with the Porcupine Warriors per FMIG checks runs out at the end of the current campaign.



TS Galaxy FC who are keen on securing his services are willing to offer him a long term deal.



TS Galaxy FC, established in 2015 is owned by Tim Sukazi and is based in Kameelrivier near Siyabuswa (Mpumalanga), South Africa.



Until 2018, the club had been playing in the third tier level of the South Africa Football pyramid.



In 2019, they made history by qualifying to the CAF Confederation Cup after they giant-killed Kaizer Chiefs to win the Nedbank Cup (their inaugural trophy).

