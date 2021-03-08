You are here: HomeSports2021 03 08Article 1198693

Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Maxwell Konadu lauds Karim Zito for winning U-20 AFCON title

Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has celebrated his compatriot Abdul Karim Zito for winning the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

On Saturday, Ghana inflicted a 2-0 win over the Ugandans to clinch their fourth AFCON title.

A brace from captain Daniel Afriyie Barnie settled the encounter.

The Black Satellites are now the second most successful African U20 national team tied with Egypt on four titles; second behind Nigeria who have tallied seven titles.

Ghana won its first U20 tournament in 1993 when they beat Cameroon 2-0 in Mauritius.

In 1999, under Italian coach Guisseppe Dossena, the Black Satellites beat arch-rivals Nigeria 1-0 on home soil to record their second title.

Ten years later, a select-band of talented youngsters captained by Andre Ayew posted a 2-0 win over Cameroon in Kigali.

Ghana has so far won double having won the WAFU Zone B tournament and Maxwell Konadu could not hide his joy for his compatriot.

He tweeted, “Congratulations Coach Karim Zito, the backroom staff and the entire playing body.”

