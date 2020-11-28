Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Maxwell Konadu hails Al Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane on CAF CL triumph

Asante Kotoko head Coach Maxwell Konadu has congratulated South African Coach Pitso Mosimane on his recent feat chalked with Al Ahly.



Mosimane, appointed by Africa’s greatest club less than 3 months ago, fulfilled expectations by leading Ahly to win their record extending 9th CAF Champions League crown.



The Cairo based side faced bitterest rivals Zamalek in the final on Friday and after a closely fought contest emerged victors.



Al Ahly had been pegged back by Zamalek only for a beautiful Mohammed Magdy strike to decide the encounter with 4 minutes remaining on the clock.



For his win, Mosimane became only the third coach to win the CAF Champions League with different teams.



He won the trophy with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 and now with Al Ahly following in the steps of Mahmoud Gohary who did it with Zamalek and Al Ahly and Oscar Fullone who did it with ASEC Mimosas and Raja Casablanca.



Maxwell Konadu who is currently preparing his side for their first game of the next CAF Champions League campaign took to Twitter to celebrate the success of Pitso Mosimane, someone he referred to as my Coach.



Asante Kotoko face FC Nouadhibou in the first leg of the Preliminary stage qualifier on Sunday.





