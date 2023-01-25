Maxwell Konadu details causes of low attendance in local league

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Legon Cities manager, Maxwell Konadu has explained why attendance in the Ghana Premier League has been drastically low compared to years back.



According to the former Black Stars assistant manager, there are three factors that led to high attendance in the 90s.



Speaking with Ernest Brew Smith on YouTube, he explained that GPL had exceptional players and the people could only get to watch them by going to the stadium due to a lack of technology.



"Why did people go to the stadium then? We've heard there is a player called Anane Kobo or Opoku Nti or Mohammed Polo who could do this and that. People will go and watch because, firstly, he or she rarely gets a radio to listen to, and secondly he or she won't get to watch the player on TV. Also, back then football was fresh in the system (so much so) that everyone would want to watch. Today, football is everywhere. You can be in your home and watch football from everywhere in the world. So, now people don't really find it amusing to go to the stadium to watch football anymore."



He suggested that Ghana adopts the European system of enticing people to visit stadiums to watch matches.



"But abroad, they have a way that makes it attractive for people to go and watch, which is what we should learn to better ourselves. But if you want to compare the old days to today, you will be making a big mistake. It is nobody's fault that people don't go to the stadium. But some people planned something in Europe that attract people to watch football at the stadium."



The 2022/2023 GPL is currently experiencing the lowest attendance at match venues in recent years.



Clubs are struggling to pull a decent number of fans to match venues. The situation became a concern after Hearts of Oak, 21-time champions, sold just 188 tickets for their game against Tamale City on January 8, 2022.



Watch Maxwell Konadu's interview below from 2:30







