Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Maxwell Konadu demands $60k compensation from Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko Head Coach Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko Head Coach Maxwell Konadu has written to the club to demand the appropriate compensation for his dismissal last year.



The former Black Stars Coach was shown the exit by the club’s management in a rather shocking manner following a league defeat to Great Olympics in December 2020.



After his dismissal, the club has yet to do the needful by giving him the necessary compensation.



Per FMIG checks, the Coach’s representatives have decided to act on the matter by writing to demand what is due to him.



What FMIG is aware of is Maxwell Konadu’s team is demanding for the Coach, his 1-year salary which amounts to US$36,000.



The revered local trainer is also demanding compensation worth US$24,000.



Overall, Maxwell Konadu is demanding an amount of US $60,000 and has given the club two weeks to respond to their demands.



FMIG will keep an eye on developments and feed our writers with updates when available.



