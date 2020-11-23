Sports News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Maxwell Konadu blames referee Daniel Laryea for their drawn game against Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu has blamed referee Daniel Laryea for their 1-1 drawn game against Berekum Chelsea at the Berekum Golden City Park on matchday two of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko’s quest to record their first away win against Berekum Chelsea in over a decade was crushed by a last-minute strike from their former player, Emmanuel Clottey.



Striker Emmanuel Clottey unleashed a thunderbolt to snatch the equalizer in the final minutes as the match finished 1-1 at the Golden City Park.



However, it seems Maxwell Konadu had a problem with the decision of the referee to award Berekum Chelsea with a freekick in the final minutes of the game.



“It's was a very good and tough match. I said we came to win and that is what we wanted to do exactly. And had it not been the referee, it could have ended differently."



"He is a referee I respect so much but then in the last minute, I don’t know what came over him. But that is football, you accept it in football and move on," Maxwell Konadu said at the post-match press conference.

