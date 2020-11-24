Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Maxwell Konadu assures Kotoko fans of a win against FC Nouadhibou

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Maxwell Konadu

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu, has reiterated his outfit’s ambition to win the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League Qualifier against FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania.



Asante Kotoko SC will travel to Mauritania to start their Africa campaign against FC Nouadhibou on Friday.



“We are going to Mauritania to win the game over there. I don’t like defending, defending, and defending. We will try and play better and win the game,” Maxwell Konadu said.



He also pleaded with the medical team of the Porcupine Warriors to do their best to bring their injured players back on the field.



“I want to plead with our medical team to do their possible best to bring some of the players on the injury list back on the field because we need everybody fit,” he added.



Asante Kotoko No.1 goalkeeper Felix Annan is facing weeks on the sidelines after suffering an injury during the 1-1 draw with Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.



The club captain was stretchered off in the 87th minute after colliding with Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo.



Augustine Okrah and Latif Anabila are out for 3 weeks after suffering an injury in Kotoko’s first game in this season’s Ghana Premier League against Eleven Wonders in Techiman.



Maxwell Konadu believes his side is ready to compete in the upcoming CAF Champions League Preliminary Round and make Ghana proud.

