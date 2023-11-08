Maxwell Konadu, Yaw Acheampong, & Evans Adotey up for GPL October Coach of the Month

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the shortlist for the NASCO Coach of the Month for October in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



Nsoatreman FC head coach Maxwell Konadu who is favourite for the award faces competition from Aduana Stars boss Yaw Acheampong.



The other coach in the shortlist is Ghana Premier League-winning coach Evans Augustine Adotey.



“After guiding their respective teams to some impressive performances last month, three Technical heads are in the race for the NASCO Coach of the Month for October 2023.



“Coach Maxwell Konadu of Nsoatreman FC, Yaw Acheampong of Aduana FC, and Augustine Evans Adotey are all gunning for the top award,” a communique from the GFA said.



The winner of the award will receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.



The winner will be announced by the GFA before the Matchday 10 round of matches.