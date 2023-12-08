Maxwell Baakoh scores for USM Khenchela against MC El Bayadh

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Maxwell Baakoh left an indelible mark on the Algerian Ligue 1 today as he powered USM Khenchela to victory against MC El Bayadh.



The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was USM Khenchela no wins, MC El Bayadh two wins, and no draws.



The Friday afternoon clash on December 8th saw Baakoh emerge as the talisman for the home side, contributing a crucial goal in added time to secure a 2-0 win.



USM Khenchela had initially seized the lead in the 11th minute through Ilyes Yaiche, setting the stage for a gripping encounter that showcased Baakoh's prowess and sealed a memorable triumph for his team.



USM Khenchela is seventh on the league table with 13 points after 9 games. MC El Bayadh is third on the log with 14 points after 9 games.



USM Khenchela will take on league leaders MC Alger away on December 16th hile MC El Bayadh will play USM Alger at home on December 15th.