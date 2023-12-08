You are here: HomeSports2023 12 08Article 1895201

Sports News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Maxwell Baakoh scores for USM Khenchela against MC El Bayadh

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Former Kotoko player, Maxwell Baakoh Former Kotoko player, Maxwell Baakoh

Maxwell Baakoh left an indelible mark on the Algerian Ligue 1 today as he powered USM Khenchela to victory against MC El Bayadh.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the game was USM Khenchela no wins, MC El Bayadh two wins, and no draws.

The Friday afternoon clash on December 8th saw Baakoh emerge as the talisman for the home side, contributing a crucial goal in added time to secure a 2-0 win.

USM Khenchela had initially seized the lead in the 11th minute through Ilyes Yaiche, setting the stage for a gripping encounter that showcased Baakoh's prowess and sealed a memorable triumph for his team.

USM Khenchela is seventh on the league table with 13 points after 9 games. MC El Bayadh is third on the log with 14 points after 9 games.

USM Khenchela will take on league leaders MC Alger away on December 16th hile MC El Bayadh will play USM Alger at home on December 15th.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Asamoah Gyan

Accra High Court fines Asamoah Gyan GH¢1million for malicious prosecution of journalist

Businessleading business icon

GIPC Club 100 Awards

LIVESTREAMING: GIPC holds 20th edition of Club 100 awards

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Ghanaian actor, Don Little

Don Little reportedly arrested by police for knocking down a motor rider with his car

Africaleading africa news icon

The military has apologised for killing 85 innocent people

We will be '100% sure' when bombing targets - Nigerian military

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Shalimar Abbiusi was arrested by the Ghana Immigration Service on December 7, 2023

Would the GIS please deport the opportunist politicker to her aggrieved parents?