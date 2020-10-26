Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Maxwell Baakoh rejects Asante Kotoko’s GH¢3,500 offer as contract extension

Asante Kotoko player, Maxwell Baakoh

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Maxwell Baakoh, has rejected a GH¢3,500 monthly salary offer from the club to renew his contract.



The skilful midfielder joined the Porcupines in 2018 on a two-year deal and his contract is set to expire on October 30.



According to the player’s agent, Nana Essien, the Porcupines are yet to settle GH¢25,000 from Baakoh’s initial contract with the team.



Nana Essien wants Asante Kotoko to pay the arrears and improve the new offer considering the performance of Maxwell Baakoh in the past.



“Asante Kotoko has made an offer to the player but they can do better, the new offer should be better than the previous. They want to pay Maxwell Baakoh GH¢3,500 monthly but we want them to give an improved offer,” Nana Essien told Oyerepa FM.



“It’s true Kotoko is yet to pay GH¢25000 for the last season which expires on Friday. They should pay that then we start with fresh negotiations,” he revealed.



A number of clubs in the Ghana Premier League have expressed interest in signing the talented player but want to do so on a free transfer.



Baakoh could likely move outside the country for a deal worth $200,000.



The player is currently with Kotoko in Koforidua ahead of the new season.

