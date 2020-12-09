Sports News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Maxwell Baakoh finalizes move to Egyptian top-flight side Ceramica Cleopatra

The Ghanaian contingent at Ceramica Cleopatra

Maxwell Baakoh has completed his move to newly-promoted Egyptian Premier League side Ceramica Cleopatra.



The winger joined on a free transfer after rejecting a contract extension from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.



His two-year deal with Kotoko ran out in October 2020.



The 25-year-old was unveiled by Ceramica Cleopatra on Monday, 7 December 2020, ahead of the start of the new season.



Baakoh joins countrymen Kwame Bonsu, who penned a three-year contract from Tunisian giants Esperance, and Winfred Cobbinah.



Ceramica Cleopatra have registered 18 new players including goalkeeper Amer Amer, Mohamed Ibrahim, Saleh Gomaa, Mido Gaber, Fonsinho and Ragab Bakar.

