Maxwell Agyemang promises strong comback after disappointing season

Sports News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko defender, Maxwell Agyemang has assured fans to expect an improvement from the team in the next season after managing to finish fourth in the just ended Ghana Premier League season.



Having clinched the 24th title the previous season, the Porcupines aimed to defend the trophy but could only settle for a top four finish with Medeama finishing as champions followed by Aduana Stars and Bechem United.



After a goalless draw with Dreams FC on the final day of the Ghana Premier League, the centre-back expressed faith that his team can rebound next season on social media.



“Disappointing to end the season like we did. Our goal was to defend the title once again but unfortunately, we couldn’t.



“My love for the supporters will never fade away, I know you (supporters) deserve the best always. We have learnt a lot and hope to come back stronger.



“This team is going places once again. Thank you.”