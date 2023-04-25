Maxwell Agyemang dedicates win over Aduana to 'magical' Kotoko fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko defender, Maxwell Agyemang has dedicated the Red's win over Aduana to the fans.



Agyemang in his appreciation tweet after the game labelled the supporters as the best in the world.



He noted that, the support they gave the team throughout the game has inspired him to give his all.



“What I saw today is a motivation for me to keep on fighting harder! I think we have the best supporters in the world. Victory Dedicated to the supporters, they were the magic today. “It’s still changeable.”



Kotoko came from a goal down to beat the league leaders 2-1 on a rainy day at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Issac Mintah gave the away side the lead from a rebound in the 25th minute but Steven Mukwala pulled the Reds level with a stunning finish before halftime.



Ivorian Eric Zeze won the game for Kotoko in the second half with a brilliant solo run and finish.



After the game, the fan stayed in the rain chanting and cheering the players on for the win.









EE/KPE