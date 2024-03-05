Max Tv’s Mutala Yakubu joins S-Inkoom Football Management Agency as PRO

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports journalist Mutala Yakubu has been appointed the Public Relations Officer of the S-Inkoom Management Football Agency (SIFMA).



He’s worked with top media houses in Ghana like Class FM, Prime News Ghana and now works as a presenter at Max TV and is also the host of the Ghana Premier League on StarTimes Ghana.



Having gathered over eight years of experience in the media field, the hard-working journalist will ensure he develops and implements PR strategies that will enhance the S-Inkoom Football Management Agency’s image.



Mutala Yakubu is a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where he graduated in 2018 with a BA in Journalism. He is currently pursuing his Masters in Media Management at the same institute.



The S-Inkoom Football Management Agency, set up in 2023 by former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has taken a bold step towards revolutionizing the careers of young Ghanaian players.



The venture, inspired by Inkoom's own challenging experience of a one-year ban stemming from a contractual dispute during his playing days, is set to redefine the landscape for emerging talents in Ghana.



At the core of SIFMA's mission is talent discovery, player management, contract negotiations, and the holistic development of young prospects.



The agency's debut marks a pivotal moment for Ghana's footballing future, as it aims to empower players with the knowledge and guidance to make informed decisions about their careers.