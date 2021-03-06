Sports News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Mauritania referee to officiate U-20 AFCON final between Ghana and Uganda

Referee Abdelaziz Bouh

Abdelaziz Bouh from Mauritania has been appointed for the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final between Ghana and Uganda. The game will take place on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in at 20:00.



Bouh will be assisted by compatriot Hamedine Diba (Assistant Referee I), Abbes Akram Zerhouni from Algeria (Assistant Referee II), Ngwa Blaise Yuven from Cameroon (Fourth Official) and Chedad from Mauritania (Assistant Referee III/VAR). Wajdi Aouadi from Tunisia will serve as the match Commissioner.



Bouh took charge of Ghana’s Group C game against Morocco.



Other appointments are:



Jean Claude Birmushahu – Referee Assessor – Burundi



Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga – General Coordinator – Rwanda



Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi – Technical Study Group – Uganda



Dina Mohsen Medhat Hassan Radwan – Marketing Officer – Egypt



Lassana Camara – Media Officer – Mauritania



Ahmed Zakaria Enaam mohamed Saber – Security Officer – Egypt



Cyrille Serges Dah – Doping Control – Côte D’Ivoire



Ernest Ntadissi – Koussangata – Assistant General Coordinator – Congo