Soccer News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: GNA

Mauritania FA President joins race for CAF Presidency

Mr Ahmed Yaahya

Mr Ahmed Yaahya President of Mauritania Football Federation (FFIRM), has announced his intention to run for the Presidency of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF)next year.



Yahya had been at the helm of the FFIRM since 2011 and was re-elected for a third term last year following Mauritania’s recent success.



They were named CAF’s team of the year in 2018 after earning qualification for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.



Despite crashing out of the tournament from the group stages, Mauritania managed to get draws against Angola and Tunisia.



Yahya became the fourth candidate to announce his candidacy for CAF’s presidential elections next year.



“After much thoughts and discussions, I have decided to present my candidacy,” Yahya announced on Twitter.



He is set to face competition from current CAF president Ahmad Ahmad, Ivory Coast’s Jacques Anouma, and Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe.



The CAF elections are set to take place in March as nominees have started submitting their candidacy ahead of the deadline next Thursday, November 12th.

