Maurice believes Jeremy Doku can follow in Juninho and Rai's footsteps

Jeremy Doku has made 26 appearances, scored two goals for Rennais this season

Sports Director of Stade Rennais, Florian Maurice is confident Jeremy Doku can follow in the footsteps of legends Juninho and Rai.



The 18-year-old joined the club last summer from RSC Anderlecht and has since been a key cog of the team.



Doku has made 26 appearances, scored two goals and provided six assists for Rennais this season.



"We dared to hit Jeremy Doku, born in 2002, who arrived on October 5 and who played two days later with players whose first names he did not know! Today, it is gradually integrating," Maurice said.



"He got his apartment back a week ago. We are always in a hurry with the recruits, but I know that for some, it takes three, four, five, six months. And I have the example of Rai in Paris or Juninho in Lyon, where it took a year for them to perform."



The highly-rated forward had his breakthrough season during the 2019/20 football season when he made his senior debut for Anderlecht in the Pro League.



He managed to excel and has gradually developed his game to become a member of the Belgium national team.

