Mathew Cudjoe: Dundee United poster boy wins 'Man of the Match' gong in Scottish Championship

Sports News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dundee United saviour Mathew Cudjoe was named Man of the Match after his late goal earned them a point on Saturday, 12 August 2023, in the Scottish Championship.



The 19-year-old scored in the 95th minute to ensure the Tangerines drew 1-1 with newly promoted Dunfermline.



Fotheringham worked the ball to Cudjoe, who found himself in acres of space 25 yards from goal.



After a touch to get it out his feet, he arrowed a left-footed effort into the top right corner, leaving Sharp rooted to the spot.



It was his first goal at home for Dundee and his second for the club after opening his account last week.



Cudjoe played the entire duration of the match for the Tangerines.