Mathew Anim on target as Dundee United secures victory in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe was on target for Dundee United in their pre-season friendly win over Queen of the South Football Club on Saturday, July 8.



The former Ghana U20 star produced an impressive performance to help his side inflicted a 2-1 win over their opponent in the encounter.



The former Asante Kotoko player scored and won a penalty to propel his outfit to victory against the Scottish League One.



Improved performance in the second half saw DundeeUnited secure victory after a pulsating goalless draw in the first half.



The Ghanaian youngster opened the scoring for his side at the 48th-minute mark and was a standout performer before he was replaced at the half-hour.



Anim Cudjoe won a penalty but Chris Mochrie struck the bar before Queens leveled against the run of play through Craig McGuffie.



However, Dundee United secured the pre-season victory thanks to a wonderful left-footed drive by Glass, whipping a curling effort into the top corner from 20 yards.



The 19-year-old had limited game time last season and is desperate to break into the team for the upcoming season. He played 122 minutes the entire season for the club.



The 19-year-old also featured in the Scottish FA Cup and League Cup, where he played four matches in total in both competitions.



The former Kotoko player joined the club in November 2021 and has been in and around the first season for the past year and a half.



Dundee United suffered relegation last season and is aiming to bounce back as soon as possible.