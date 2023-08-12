You are here: HomeSports2023 08 12Article 1823666

Sports News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mathew Anim Cudjoe scores late equalizer for Dundee United in Scottish league

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Mathew Anim Cudjoe in celebration mood Mathew Anim Cudjoe in celebration mood

Ghanaian talent Mathew Anim Cudjoe stole the headlines once again as he scored a late goal for Dundee United in their 1-1 stalemate against Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship.

The newly promoted side scored the first goal after an hour at Tannadice with a header by Craig Wighton from Josh Edwards' cross.

The hosts looked like they were running away with the three points when Matthew Cudjoe hit a powerful shot that sparked celebrations on Tayside.

Matthew Cudjoe who is gradually becoming a hero in Scotland has scored 2 goals in 2 matches with one assist this season.

He scored and provided an assist in Dundee United's commanding 4-0 victory over Arbroath FC in the Scottish Championship opener last Friday.

Anim Cudjoe's stellar form has been evident since the start of the new season. He has been a standout performer in the Scottish League Cup.

JNA/WA

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment