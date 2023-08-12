Mathew Anim Cudjoe scores late equalizer for Dundee United in Scottish league

Sports News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian talent Mathew Anim Cudjoe stole the headlines once again as he scored a late goal for Dundee United in their 1-1 stalemate against Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship.



The newly promoted side scored the first goal after an hour at Tannadice with a header by Craig Wighton from Josh Edwards' cross.



The hosts looked like they were running away with the three points when Matthew Cudjoe hit a powerful shot that sparked celebrations on Tayside.



Matthew Cudjoe who is gradually becoming a hero in Scotland has scored 2 goals in 2 matches with one assist this season.



He scored and provided an assist in Dundee United's commanding 4-0 victory over Arbroath FC in the Scottish Championship opener last Friday.



Anim Cudjoe's stellar form has been evident since the start of the new season. He has been a standout performer in the Scottish League Cup.



JNA/WA