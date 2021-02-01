Soccer News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Mathew Anim-Cudjoe delighted to score first league goal of the season

Anim Cudjoe is expected to join Ghana's U-20 team, the Black Satellites

Legon Cities teen sensation Mathew Anim-Cudjoe is delighted with his first goal of the season against Inter Allies on Saturday.



The Ghana U20 star tapped in from close range in the 12th minute to give the Royals the points for their second successive win in the Ghana Premier League.



The former Asante Kotoko player was also adjudged Man of the Match after the game against Inter Allies.



Reacting to his first goal on his social media handle, he said, "What a feeling, my first goal of the season, first goal for Legon Cities and MVP of the match. Aseda to God Almighty, to my playmates and the Technical Team for this achievement. Am grateful"





Anim Cudjoe is expected to join Ghana's U-20 team the Black Satellites of Ghana as they begin preparations ahead of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations to be held in Mauritania this month.