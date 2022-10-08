Match report: Real Bamako beat Hearts of Oak 3-0 in Mali

Sports News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak will have a mountain to climb next weekend when the team hosts AS Real Bamako in Accra for the second leg match of the tie in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The 2022 MTN FA Cup champions have been beaten 3-0 in Mali by Real Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary game.



Having been handed a free pass in the first round of the preliminary stages of the Confederation Cup, the Ghana Premier League giants were called into action this month for the second round.



Today, the Phobians locked horns with their opponent, AS Real Bamako to clear the first leg of the tie.



Despite travelling to Mali with a lot of confidence, things did not go according to plan.



AS Real Bamako proved to be the better side in 90 minutes as the hosts outplayed and thrashed Hearts of Oak 3-0.



The return leg will be hosted by the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 16.