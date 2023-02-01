Match report: Nsoatreman FC beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at home

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

An exciting contest between Nsoatreman FC and Berekum Chelsea produced three goals.



At the end of the 90 minutes, it was Nsoatreman FC that had a 2-1 win to amass the three maximum points.



In the game today, both teams set up strong in a bid to fight for the win to advance their course in the Ghana Premier League.



Unfortunately, for the two teams, neither side could get on the scoresheet as the first half ended in a goalless stalemate.



Three minutes into the second half, a strike from Stephen Diyou handed Nsoatreman FC the lead.



Shortly after that goal, Kwabena Kalala Dannful also got his name on the scoresheet to double the lead for the home team.



While Berekum Chelsea would play well after conceding two goals, the Blues only managed to net a consolation goal in the 60th minute when poster boy Mezack Afriyie equalised.



Eventually, Nsoatreman FC secured a 2-1 win to run away with the three important points.