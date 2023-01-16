Match report: Kotoko drop points again after 1-1 draw against Bibiani GoldStars

Sports News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Frederick Asare's penalty saved earned Asante Kotoko a valuable point at Dun's Park against Bibiani GoldStars on matchday 13 of the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League.



Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala gave the Porcupine Warriors the lead toward the end of the first half before Yahaya Andreman slotted in a rebound from a first penalty to draw the hosts level.



GoldStars later failed to take the maximum points when they were awarded a second penalty.



The draw means Asante Kotoko maintain their second position, with 21 points from 13 games while GoldStars have moved from sixth to fifth.



Asante Kotoko have now drawn their last four games in the Ghana Premier League while the hosts are now on a nine-game unbeaten run.



Steven Mukwala gave the Porcupine Warriors the lead two minutes to the end of the first-half after rounding the goalkeeper and slotting into the net to make it 1-0.



Seydou Zerbo's side went into the break with a one-goal advantage.



Five minutes after the break, referee Franklin Akumatey awarded the hosts a controversial penalty that was saved by Kotoko goalkeeper Asare, but Yahaya Adraman converted the rebound to pull parity for the hosts.



Bibiani GoldStars were awarded a second penalty, with 21 minutes to the end of the game but Frederick Asare once again came up clutch to save the penalty.



Asante Kotoko held on to draw 1-1 at Dun's Park after 90 minutes. The Ghana Premier League will break this weekend for round 32 fixtures of the FA Cup to be played.