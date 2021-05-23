Match report: Jonah Attuquaye of Legon Cities wins MOTM against Aduana Stars

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities striker Jonah Attuquaye won the Man of the Match award after Sunday's 2-0 win over Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He helped the Royals take the lead in the 13th minute by atoning for an earlier miss.



A brilliant assist from Matthew Anim Cudjoe set him up with the goalkeeper and Attuquaye scooped it over the on-rushing goalkeeper Massawudu Inusah.



He could have registered a quick brace in the first half but his header on a Richmond Antwi cross from the right side was too feeble to beat Inusah.



Cudjoe was sublime in the first half and just after the hour mark he threaded a defense-splitting pass on goal but it was over-hit and Antwi couldn't reach it.



Legon Cities were unlucky to have doubled their lead in the 34th minute when Antwi's connection from 12 yards came off the side post.



The Royals won the game by 2-0 after defender Joseph Adjei converted a spot-kick expertly with goalkeeper Inusah left flat-footed.



