Match report: Brace-hero Ali Huzaif is Man of the Match in Dreams FC's win

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Two-goal striker Ali Huzaif was named as the Man of the Match as his side Dreams FC recorded a 2-1 win over Bechem United on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the Ghana Premier League.



He netted the opener just after the half-hour mark when he scored the ball over and above the visitor's goalkeeper.



But shortly afterwards, Bechem United found the equalizer through Charles Mensah.



The two teams went into the break honours even but it was Dreams who were slightly on top and dictating the pace.



In the second half, Dreams FC earned a penalty and Huzaif elected himself to send the goalkeeper the wrong way.



Later, Huzaif combined with Agyenim to produce a decent cross into the box but substitute Percious Boah was late to arrive for what could have been the third goal.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun below:



