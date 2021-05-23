Match report: Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Karela United

Sports News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Berekum Chelsea and Karela United played out a 1-1 stalemate in the Ghana Premier League at the Golden City on Sunday, May 23, 2021.



The two goals came in the second half after a drab first half in which the two teams failed to convert their chances.



Top scorer Diawisie Taylor broke the deadlock with his 15th goal of the season in the 56th minute as Karela United stunned the home team.



But Chelsea recovered 13 minutes later with Stephen Amankonah scoring the equalizer.



The scoreline stayed the same till the end as both teams took away a point each.



The result leaves Chelsea in 13th place and four points above the relegation zone while Karela United has dropped out of the top four.



You can also watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun below:



