Match report: Afriyie Barnieh scores twice as Black Meteors beat Mozambique

Sports News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Meteors of Ghana have taken a giant step in the ongoing U-23 African Cup of Nations after beating Mozambique in their first-leg tie on Sunday, October 23, 2022.



Two goals from Accra Hearts Oak superstar, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh were enough for the Black Meteors to be in cruise control of the tie ahead of the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The first half ended goalless as efforts from both teams couldn't end at the back of the net.



In the second half, Ghana was awarded a penalty and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh converted it calmly to give the Black Meteors the lead before scoring his second goal in the 77th minute.



Mozambique pulled one back before stoppage time in an attempt to stage a comeback in order to get a point in the game but the Meteors defended like their lives depended on it

to secure the victory.



Ghana will host Mozambique for the second leg game on Sunday, October 31, 2020, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Watch the latest edition of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







