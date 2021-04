Match officials for second round of GPL released

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The second round of the Ghana Premier League begins this weekend at match venues across the country.



The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has announced match officials for the Ghana Premier League (GPL) Matchweek 18 games.



Here are the match officials for week 18:



NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS



DATE: Friday, April 2, 2021



MATCH: Great Olympics vs Medeama (LIVE ON STAR TIMES)



VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Mohammed Misbaou



ASSISTANTS: Isaac Odoom & Ali Timuah Baah



4TH REFEREE: Gabriel Opoku Arhin



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mike Amedior



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Raymond Ackumey





DATE: Saturday, April 3, 2021



MATCH: Eleven Wonders vs Asante Kotoko (LIVE ON STAR TIMES)



VENUE: Techiman



REFEREE: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe



ASSISTANTS: Sulemana Salau Deen & Ato Yawson



4TH REFEREE: Philip Atta Forson



MATCH COMMISSIONER: James Adjei



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Obed Anane Frimpong





DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021



MATCH: Berekum Chelsea vs Legon Cities (LIVE ON STAR TIMES)



VENUE: Berekum



REFEREE: Selorm Yao Bless



ASSISTANTS: Augustine Soglo Dakurah & Abdul Rauf Alhassan



4TH REFEREE: Isaac Osei



MATCH COMMISSIONER: John B. Yakubu



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Precious Semevoh





DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021



MATCH: Dreams vs Inter Allies



VENUE: Dawu



REFEREE: Mahama Ewuntomah



ASSISTANTS: Emmanuel Dei & Freeman Awulo



4TH REFEREE: Ali Musah



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Paul Ayamba



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Richard Achore



GFA CAMERAMAN: Emmanuel Lartey





DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021



MATCH: King Faisal vs WAFA



VENUE: Techiman



REFEREE: Emmanuel Tampuri



ASSISTANTS: Eric Ndebugri & David Addico



4TH REFEREE: Jacob Aduntera



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Moses Abaidoo Mensah



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Obed Anane Frimpong



GFA CAMERAMAN: Abdul Samed





DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021



MATCH: Hearts of Oak vs Aduana Stars (LIVE ON STAR TIMES)



VENUE: Accra



REFEREE: Andrews Awurisa



ASSISTANTS: Sintim Musah & Richard Appiah



4TH REFEREE: Musah Mubarik



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Andrews Tamakloe



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Desmond Worlanyo





DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021



MATCH: Elmina Sharks vs Dwarfs



VENUE: Cape Coast Stadium



REFEREE: Maxwell Hanson



ASSISTANTS: Pascal Mawusi & Kenneth Tweneboah Kodua



4TH REFEREE: Maxwell Owusu



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Michael Ntow Ayeh



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Jonathan Nelson Ackon



GFA CAMERAMAN: Herbert Semakor





DATE: Sunday, April 4, 20212



MATCH: Bechem United vs Liberty Professionals



VENUE: Bechem



REFEREE: Maale Imgrede Ireme



ASSISTANTS: Prosper Avinou & Francis Bondzie Arthur



4TH REFEREE: Clement Kwame Nkuah



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Joseph Yeboah Acheampong



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Prince Agyemang



GFA Cameraman: Paul Egbenya





DATE: Sunday, April 4, 2021



MATCH: Karela vs Ashgold



VENUE: Aiyinase CAM park



REFEREE: Eso Doh Morrison



ASSISTANTS: Isaac Asante & Bawa Haruna



4TH REFEREE: Abdulai Ibrahim



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Oduro Nyarko



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Apaka



GFA CAMERAMAN: Kojo Sassah