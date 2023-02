Match officials for MTN FA Cup round of 16

Sports News of Friday, 24 February 2023

The GFA Referees Committee has announced Match Officials for this weekend's MTN FA Cup Round of 16 matches.



Below are the referees for the weekend's matches:



DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2023



MATCH: KING FAISAL VRS STEADFAST



VENUE: KWAME KYEI SPORTS COMPLEX



REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS



ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALANGUENA AND COURAGE KUEDUFIA



4TH REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTINE ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ACHEAMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH



DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2023



MATCH: ADUANA VRS KOTOKO



VENUE: NANA AGYEMANG BADU PARK



REFEREE: AMADU IBRAHIM



ASSISTANTS: ALI TIMUAH BAAH AND ABDULAI ABDUL SALAM



4TH REFEREE: BENJAMIN KWAME SEFAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AYOO LUKE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABENG



LIVE ON STARTIMES



DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2023



MATCH: NSOATREMAN VRS DEBIBI UNITED



VENUE: NANA KRONMANSAH PARK



REFEREE: NATHAN ANAFO



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU AND GABRIEL BOATENG



4TH REFEREE: ABDUL LATIFF QADIR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD IDDRISU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MASAWUDU ISSAH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA



DATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2023



MATCH: REAL TAMALE UNITED VRS SAMARTEX



VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM



REFEREE: NII COFFIE GIDEON



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY AND SETH ABLETOR



4TH REFEREE: OLIVER TETTEH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES MORNAH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED



DATE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2023



MATCH: DREAMS VRS LIBERTY PROFESSIONAL



VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU



REFEREE: ALPHONSE ATIAPA



ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA AND ERNEST AKATEY



4TH REFEREE: GEORGE M. VORMAWOR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ODURO NYARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DELALI PHRANK AWUTEY



LIVE ON STARTIMESDATE: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2023



MATCH: EBUSUA DWARFS VRS KOTOKU ROYALS



VENUE: ROBERT MENSAH STADIUM



REFEREE: S.K. MAWULI KLU



ASSISTANTS: PASCAL MAWUSI AND ATO YAWSON



4TH REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL AYEH



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: LUKEMAN AYINDE



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS



DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023



MATCH: LEGON CITIES VRS VOLTA RANGERS



VENUE: EL WAK STADIUM



REFEREE: REGINALD COLLINS AMOAH



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE AND DIVINE GBOLOMOR



4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL QUANSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: MIKE AMEDIOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL DOSE



GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC ARYEEMATCH: HEART OF LIONS VRS SKYY



VENUE:KPANDO STADIUM



REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO



ASSISTANTS: JAMES OSAFO AND DAVID ADDICO



4TH REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY



MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM QUAYE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERIC ELI ADZIE



GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG