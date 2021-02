Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Match officials for Ghana Premier League Matchweek 16

Referees - File photo

Match Officials have Day sixteen (midweek) of the Ghana Premier League have been announced.



Below are the match officials for Day 16:



NO.REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS DATE: Friday, February 26, 2021 – 3pm MATCH: Great Olympics vs Berekum Chelsea



VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Eso Doh Morrison



ASSISTANTS: Sintim Musah & Eric Ndebugri



4TH REFEREE: Joseph Kenny Padi



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Eugene Nii Akornor



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Desmond Worlanyo



GFA CAMERAMAN: Elvis Mensah



DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021 MATCH: Dreams vs Ashgold (Live on StarTimes)



VENUE: Theatre of Dreams, Dawu



REFEREE: Musah Mubarik



ASSISTANTS: Augustine Suglo Dakura & Sulemana Salau Deen



4TH REFEREE: Rustum Gameli Senorgbe



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Andrews Tamakloe



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Richard Achore



DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: WAFA vs Karela



VENUE: Sogakope



REFEREE: Charles Bulu



ASSISTANTS: Emmanuel Dolagbanu & Francis Bondzie Arthur



4TH REFEREE: Maale Imgrede Ireme



MATCH COMMISSIONER: E.K. Asante



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Tilda Acorlor



GFA CAEMERAMAN: Bernard Agbodza



DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Medeama vs Eleven Wonders



VENUE: Tarkwa Akoon park



REFEREE: Isaac Osei



ASSISTANTS: Prosper Avinou & Alhassan Abdul Rauf



4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Otoo



MATCH COMMISSIONER: A.S Seidu



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Richard Baffour Nkrumah



GFA CAMERAMAN: Kojo Sassah



DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Ebusua Dwarfs vs King Faisal



VENUE: Cape Coast Stadium



REFEREE: Gabriel Opoku Arhin



ASSISTANTS: Paul Atimaka & Bawa Haruna



4TH REFEREE: Slorm Kpormegbe



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Annan Lomotey



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Lukeman Ayinde



GFA CAMERAMAN: Paul Egbenya



DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Liberty Professionals vs Hearts of Oak (Live on StarTimes)



VENUE: Dansoman



REFEREE: Maxwell Hanson



ASSISTANTS: Pascal Mawusi & Ato Yawson



4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Tampuri



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Alhassan Mohammed



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Seth Acquaye



DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Aduana Stars vs Inter Allies



VENUE: Dormaa



REFEREE: Mohammed Misbaou



ASSISTANTS: Courage Kuedufia & Isaac Odoom



4TH REFEREE: Selorm Yao Bless



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Gabriel K. Incoom



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Vincent Ampaabeng



GFA CAMERAMAN: Abdul Samed



DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Legon Cities vs Elmina Sharks



VENUE: Accra Sports Stadium



REFEREE: Abdulai Ibrahim



ASSISTANTS: Gilbert Adom Mensah & Emmanuel Dei



4TH REFEREE: Mahama Ewuntoma



MATCH COMMISSIONER: James Mornah



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Desmond Amenu



GFA CAMERAMAN: Emmanuel Lartey



DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 6pm MATCH: Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United (Live on StarTimes)



VENUE: Kumasi



REFEREE: Jacob Aduntera



ASSISTANTS: Mohammed Tijani & Isaac Asante



4TH REFEREE: Frederick Samena



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Adam Makaila



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Desmond Amenu





