Match officials for GPL match day 20 announced

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association, GFA, has appointed Match Officials for Matchweek 20 of the Ghana Premier League.



Below are the Match Officials for Week 20:



1. DATE: FRIDAY, APRIL 16, 2021 - 3pm



MATCH: ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS VRS ASANTE KOTOKO -(LIVE ON STARTIMES)



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: CLEMENT K. NKUAH



ASSITANTS: DAKURA SOGLO AUGUSTINE AND KOFI NYARKO BAKAH



4TH REFEREE: GEORGE M. VORMAWOR



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN MOHAMMED



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND WORLANYO





2. DATE: SATURDAY, APRIL 17, 2021



MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS WAFA -(LIVE ON STARTIMES)



VENUE: CAPE COAST STADIUM



REFEREE: ISAAC OSEI



ASSISTANTS: HALILU ALHASSAN AND FREEMAN AWULOO



4TH REFEREE: AWURISA ANDREWS



MATCH COMMISSIONER: NANA BOAMAH DARKO



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JONATHAN NELSON ACKON





3. DATE: SATURDAY, APRIL 17, 2021



MATCH: KING FAISAL VRS ASHANTIGOLD



VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK, TECHIMAN



REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME



ASSISTANTS: FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR AND ATO YAWSON



4TH REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN SEINI SEIDU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OBED ANANE FRIMPONG



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED





4. DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021



MATCH: BEREKUM CHELSEA VRS DWARFS



VENUE: BEREKUM GOLDEN CITY PARK



REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAOU



ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN ABDULLAI AND SULEMANA SALAU DEEN



4TH REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL LATIF



MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL K. ASANTE



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRECIOUS SEMEVOH



GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED





5. DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021



MATCH: DREAMS VS KARELA -(LIVE ON STARTIMES)



VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU



REFEREE: EMMANUEL TAMPURI



ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY AND ISAAC ODOOM



4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ONESIMUS ADJIRI BARNOR



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD ACHORE





6. DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021



MATCH: MEDEAMA VS LEGON CITIES



VENUE: AKOON PARK, TARKWA



REFEREE: MAHAMA EWUNTOMA



ASSISTANTS: ERIC NDEBUGRI AND ISAAC OPOKU ANTWI



4TH REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: AWUDU DZANG YAKUBU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR



GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA





7. DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021



MATCH: BECHEM VS ADUANA



VENUE: BECHEM PARK



REFEREE: ALI MUSAH



ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DEI AND JASPER ADENYO



4TH REFEREE: IMORO OSMAN



MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH



VENU MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG



GFA CAMERAMAN: ELVIS MENSAH





8.DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021



MATCH: ELEVEN WONDERS VS LIBERTY PROFESSIONAL



VENUE: LEN CLAY STADIUM, OBUASI



REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU



ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM AND ISAAC ASANTE



4TH REFEREE: OBED DANQUAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS DEVRY



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NUHU ADAMS



GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING





9. DATE: SUNDAY, APRIL 18, 2021 - 6pm



MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VS INTER ALLIES -(LIVE ON STARTIMES)



VENUE: ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



REFEREE: ABDULAI IBRAHIM



ASSISTANTS: KOFI KYEI ANDOH AND BAWA HARUNA



4TH REFEREE: PHILIP ATTA FORSON



MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADAM MAKAILA



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DESMOND WORLANYO