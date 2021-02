Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Match officials for Division One League matchweek 9

A photo of a Division One League game

The Referees Committee has appointed match officials for Matchweek 9 of the Division One League.



Below are Match Officials for the midweek games:



1. DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021



MATCH: Berekum Arsenals vs Tamale City



VENUE: Golden City park



REFEREE: Joshua Tengzie



ASSISTANTS: Boniface Kwose & Robert Sunday Aduko



4TH REFEREE: Ernest Baafi



MATCH COMMISSIONER: R. Solomon Addae



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Kyei



GFA CAMERAMAN: William Arthur



2.DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021



MATCH: Unity vs Nsoatreman FC



VENUE: Wamanafo Comm. park



REFEREE: Samuel Yeboah



ASSISTANTS: Mathias Koffi Kouadjo & Victor Twum Obour



4TH REFEREE: Ibrahim Ayaaba



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mumuni Issaka



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Thomas Opoku



GFA CAMERAMAN: Reindorf Opoku



3.DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021



MATCH: Steadfast vs Kintampo



VENUE: Tamale



REFEREE: Richmond Adjei



ASSISTANTS: Marley Asigbe & Felix Apula



4TH REFEREE: Eric Osafo Asamoah



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Dawdi Abdul Razak



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Muntaka Mohammed



GFA CAMERAMAN: Ekow Davies



4.DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021



MATCH: Mighty Royals vs RTU



VENUE: Wamanafo



REFEREE: Eliasu Sintuo Tonsuglo



ASSISTANTS: Bashiru Bonoma Tordia & Forkor Mahamud Alidu



4TH REFEREE: Wutirira Herbert Hamza



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Osei Kwadjo



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Thomas Opoku



GFA CAMERAMAN: Yahaya Swalihu



5.DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021



MATCH: Wa Suntaa vs Crocodile Stars



VENUE: Wa



REFEREE: Iddrisu Umar



ASSISTANTS: Minkaa –Il Fauzan & Mohammed Alhassan



4TH REFEREE: Umar Abubakari Sadiq



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mohammed Salisu



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ismail Sanni



GFA CAMERAMAN: Kolog Bonaventure



6.DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021



MATCH: Bofoakwa vs Young Apostles



VENUE: Sunyani Coronation park



REFEREE: Sakibu Salifu



ASSISTANTS: Sulemana Mohammed & Seidu Abdulai



4TH REFEREE: Abdul Karim Abdul Ganiu



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Kwasi Asante



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku



GFA CAMERAMAN: Jessie Atta



7.DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021



MATCH: BA United vs Nkoranza Warriors



VENUE: Sunyani Coronation park



REFEREE: Foster Nkyenyenutsu Bastious



ASSISTANTS: Alice Farizua Chakule & Abraham Ndeego



4TH REFEREE: Aziz Sintuo Niatire



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Frank Nimako



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku



GFA CAMERAMAN: Afriyie Akuffo King



8.DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021



MATCH: Yendi Gbewaa vs Techiman City



VENUE: Tamale Stadium



REFEREE: Samuel Owusu Banahene



ASSISTANTS: Gabriel Boateng & Henry Essel Bediako



4TH REFEREE: Issifu Mustapha



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Edward A. Ayaana



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Muntaka Mohammed



GFA CAMERAMAN: Stephen Bedie