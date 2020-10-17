Sports News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Source: GNA

Match commissioners get ready for 2020/21 football season

A group picture of some GFA mathc commissioners

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in collaboration with the

Ghana National Association of Match Commissioners (GHAMCO), will organize a two-day course for members of the association selected for officiating for the upcoming season.



The course which would be for Match Commissioners (MCs) in the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, and the Women’s Premier League would take place from 29th to 30th October 2020 at the GFA Secretariat’s Conference Room.



According to Vice Chairman of the Association, Mr. Clement Walter Okai, the course would put Match Commissioners in readiness for the 2020/21 football season.



He further indicated that the Match Commissioners would be trained on the modern trends of match reporting as well as the various topics in order to ensure that they contribute positively to the advancement of the league competitions.



Mr. Okai also stressed the importance of members being abreast with recent amendments to the Laws of the game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and also with the concept and interpretation of the Laws of the game.



Key areas of importance which would be looked at during the course include; how to use the competition management system effectively, the key roles of a match Commissioner, how to conduct technical meetings and report writing, amendment to the laws of the game, the concept and interpretations of the laws of the game, GFA statutes and regulations and Integrity values.

