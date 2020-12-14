Sports Features of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: interalliesfc.com

Match Summary – Inter Allies 1-2 Bechem United

We were pinned to our first home defeat in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, losing 2-1 to Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium Saturday afternoon.



Paul Abanga’s penalty goal only canceled Moro Salifu’s penalty but Wontah Hafiz Konkoni would bag the winner late in the game.



Henrik Lehm made two changes to the side that lost to King Faisal last week with Richmond Lamptey returning and Patrick Amarh making his first start.



Well, we started on a good note with a lot of possession but had few goal scoring opportunities.



After half an our gone, we had our first shot on target and nearly the opener. Richmond Lamptey out of nowhere shot from distance to beat the goalkeeper but the woodwork denied us the breakthrough.



Few minutes later, Richmond again picked a loose ball around the box of Bechem but failed to slot it home, the defender was quick to block his shot.



It was so clear that we were on the rise, and had hopes of getting at least a goal before the break but the visitors were so strong until the recess.



However we had a bad start to the second half, Bechem United won a penalty after Isah Ali brought down his marker, their captain Moro Salifu made no mistake from the spot.



Alex Aso and Kingsley Braye combined to find space in the box but the latter’s shot was so feeble for the goalkeeper to claim.



Few minutes later, Richmond Lamptey was fouled in the box and the referee was quick to point to the box. Paul Abanga made no mistake and levelled matters.



We were so strong and tough and kept searching for the winner despite letting the visitors sneak through sometimes.



They were fortunate with seven minutes left on the clock. Wontah Hafiz Konkoni after going close minutes earlier, headed home what became the winner.



We fought for at least a goal back but the script was already written. Konkoni was named the NASCO MVP of the match.

