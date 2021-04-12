Match Report: WAFA 1-0 Bechem United

Sports News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

WAFA SC edged Bechem United 1-0 on Sunday at the Sogakope Park in their match-day 19 fixture.



Lawrence Agyekum solitary strike ensured the Academy boys picked their first win in the second round of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



The attacker scored stunning goal from outside the box on the stroke of half time to settle the tie.



WAFA will travel to face Elmina Sharks FC next weekend as Bechem United look to bounce back against Aduana Stars in a regional derby.



Match Summary:



WAFA SC 1-0 Bechem United



(Lawrence Agyekum 44’)



How both teams lined up:



WAFA XI



Osei Kwadwo Bonsu, Samed Mohammed, Konadu Yiadom, Suraj Musah, Nii Gyashie, Augustine Boakye, Basit Issah, Atte Yousifou, Justus Torsutsey, Enock Asuboteng, Lawrence Agyakum.



Bechem United XI:



Daniel, Aaron Essel, Emmanuel O. Boakye, Charles A. Bosompem, Emmanuel Annor, Adamu, Moro Salifu, Charles, Hafiz W. Konkoni, Adjetey, Kofi