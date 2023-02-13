You are here: HomeSports2023 02 13Article 1712978

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Match Report- Samartex 2-1 Legon Cities

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samartex pulled a win against Legon Cities Samartex pulled a win against Legon Cities

Samartex returned to winning ways by beating Legon Cities 2-1 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

The Timber Giants shot into the lead after 63 minutes when Seidu Abubakar fired home.

Nine minutes away from full-time, Francis Gyetuah added the second to double their advantage.

Legon Cities pulled one back late on through Kofi Kodzi but it was too little too late.

Samartex have now improved to 11th on the league table at half-way stage of the Ghana Premier League.

On the other hand, RTU remain in 8th position with 24 points.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment