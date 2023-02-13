Match Report- Samartex 2-1 Legon Cities

Sports News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Samartex returned to winning ways by beating Legon Cities 2-1 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.



The Timber Giants shot into the lead after 63 minutes when Seidu Abubakar fired home.



Nine minutes away from full-time, Francis Gyetuah added the second to double their advantage.



Legon Cities pulled one back late on through Kofi Kodzi but it was too little too late.



Samartex have now improved to 11th on the league table at half-way stage of the Ghana Premier League.



On the other hand, RTU remain in 8th position with 24 points.