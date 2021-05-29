Match Report: Liberty defeats Dreams FC 2-1 to return to winning ways

Sports News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Liberty Professionals came from behind to beat Dreams FC 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on matchday 27 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The scientific soccer lads are eager to escape relegation after losing to Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday 26 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Liberty were relentless in this game as they fought from behind to win the three maximum points.



Agyenim Boateng put the away side in front with a beautiful finish in the opening minutes of the game.



Dreams held on to the lead as Liberty came close to getting the equalizer in the 35th minute



The first half ended with Dreams FC going into the break with a 1-0 lead.



Coach Sellas Tetteh pep talks with his players inspired them in the second half as the scientific soccer lads dominated the game after recess.



Liberty midfielder Kweku Karikari was brought down in the box in the 50th minute as the home side where awarded a penalty.



Abraham Wayo scored from the spot-kick to give Liberty the equalizer in the 51st minute.



Maxwell Ansah scored the winning goal for Liberty Professionals in the 73rd minute.



Liberty Professionals held onto the lead to secure the important win after regulation time.